Fife bus cancellations: These Thursday morning services won't run because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a more services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 7:38 am

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X57 from Ferrytoll to Edinburgh at 08:04 will not operate - passengers will be transferred to another service Edinburgh bound

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

39 08:33 Glenrothes to Whitehill

X24 08:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow

39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes

X24 08:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes

X54 09:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

X24 11:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

