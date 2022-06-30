Fife bus cancellations: These Thursday morning services won't run because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X57 from Ferrytoll to Edinburgh at 08:04 will not operate - passengers will be transferred to another service Edinburgh bound
39 08:33 Glenrothes to Whitehill
X24 08:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow
39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes
X24 08:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes
X54 09:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X24 11:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes
Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.