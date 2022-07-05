Fife bus cancellations: These Tuesday services have been hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39B 09:08 Glenrothes to Newcastle 09:21
39 09:22 Newcastle to Glenrothes 09:35
39 09:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 10:23
39A 10:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 11:19
X24 09:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews 10:05
X24 10:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes 11:09
X59 11:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 12:28
X59 12:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 13:46
service 19 from Ballingry at 10:0
Service 19 from Rosyth at 11:38