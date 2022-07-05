Fife bus cancellations: These Tuesday services have been hit by staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to a more services being cancelled across Fife this afternoon and evening.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:45 am

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

39B 09:08 Glenrothes to Newcastle 09:21

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

39 09:22 Newcastle to Glenrothes 09:35

39 09:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 10:23

39A 10:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 11:19

X24 09:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews 10:05

X24 10:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes 11:09

X59 11:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 12:28

X59 12:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 13:46

service 19 from Ballingry at 10:0

Service 19 from Rosyth at 11:38

