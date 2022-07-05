Fife bus cancellations: Tuesday tea-time services hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach have announced a number of cancellations, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X37 16:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 17:54 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie
X37 18:30 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes