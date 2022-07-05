Fife bus cancellations: Tuesday tea-time services hit by staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to a more services being cancelled across Fife this evening.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:13 pm

Stagecoach have announced a number of cancellations, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X37 16:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 17:54 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie

X37 18:30 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes

