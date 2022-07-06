Fife bus cancellations: Wednesday morning services hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach have announced a number of services in the west of Fife will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
Service 19A, St Leonards @ 07:32
Service 19, Cowdenbeath Fountain @ 06:35
Service 19, Rosyth @ 07:38
Service 19, Ballingry @09:09
Service 19A, Ballingry @ 07:19, 09:19, 11:19 and 13:19
Service 19A, Dunfermline @ 08:20, 10:20 and 12:20
Service 19, Ballingry @ 15:58.
Service 19B, Ballingry @ 17:32
Service 19, Rosyth @ 12:58 and 15:58.
Service 19, St Leonards @ 11:56
Service 19, Rosyth @ 12:18
Service 19, Ballingry @ 13:49
Service 19 from Rosyth to St Leonards Depot @ 15:18, service will resume at 15:40.
Service 19, Ballingry @ 10:09
Service 19, Rosyth @ 08:38
Service 19 Rosyth to Dunfermline Bus Station @ 11:38, service to resume at 12:06.