Fife bus cancellations: Wednesday morning services hit by staff shortages

Stagecoach have announced a number of services in the west of Fife will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

Service 19A, St Leonards @ 07:32

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

Service 19, Cowdenbeath Fountain @ 06:35

Service 19, Rosyth @ 07:38

Service 19, Ballingry @09:09

Service 19A, Ballingry @ 07:19, 09:19, 11:19 and 13:19

Service 19A, Dunfermline @ 08:20, 10:20 and 12:20

Service 19, Ballingry @ 15:58.

Service 19B, Ballingry @ 17:32

Service 19, Rosyth @ 12:58 and 15:58.

Service 19, St Leonards @ 11:56

Service 19, Rosyth @ 12:18

Service 19, Ballingry @ 13:49

Service 19 from Rosyth to St Leonards Depot @ 15:18, service will resume at 15:40.

Service 19, Ballingry @ 10:09

Service 19, Rosyth @ 08:38