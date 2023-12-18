Fife bus changes: Christmas timetables unveiled by Stagecoach for Fife commuters
Stagecoach East Scotland announces a number of timetable changes going into the holiday period - and the days when NO buses will run. The company has also come up with a special £500 shopping voucher for one lucky commuter to spend in the January sales!
Stagecoach said its buses will continue to run over the festive season to help people who need to travel, but there will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day - and timetables will be changed from December 24 through to January 2, with normal service resuming on the third. On Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, a Sunday timetable will run on all services until the evening, with many later journeys ending early or withdrawn. Due to Hogmanay events in Edinburgh, some roads in the city centre will be closed and buses may not be able to serve all stops due to diversions in place. Full details will appear on the Stagecoach Bus website closer to the time.
For those travelling between December 24 and January 2, Stagecoach has urged customers to pick up a copy of its festive guides from local bus stations and park and rides. The company is also offering one lucky customer the chance to win £500 Love2Shop vouchers to spend in the January sales! To enter, customers simply need to visit the Stagecoach Bus website, answer three questions correctly and submit their details. The prize draw will close on Saturday 23rdStagecoach’s customer service centre will also adjust its opening hours over the festive period, as follows: December 23-24, December: 9:00am to 5:00pm; 25–26. Closed; 27-29. 8:00am to 6:00pm; 30-31. 9:00am to 5:00pm; January1. Closed; 2nd 9:00-am to 5:00pm; 3rd January: normal hours resume.