Fife bus changes: Christmas timetables unveiled by Stagecoach for Fife commuters

Bus services across Fife are set to change for the Christmas and New Year holidays - and passengers have been urged to check before they travel.

Stagecoach East Scotland announces a number of timetable changes going into the holiday period - and the days when NO buses will run. The company has also come up with a special £500 shopping voucher for one lucky commuter to spend in the January sales!

Stagecoach said its buses will continue to run over the festive season to help people who need to travel, but there will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day - and timetables will be changed from December 24 through to January 2, with normal service resuming on the third. On Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, a Sunday timetable will run on all services until the evening, with many later journeys ending early or withdrawn. Due to Hogmanay events in Edinburgh, some roads in the city centre will be closed and buses may not be able to serve all stops due to diversions in place. Full details will appear on the Stagecoach Bus website closer to the time.

