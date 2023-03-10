The massive hike comes into effect next month on all bus services operated by Stagecoach East Scotland.

The company says it is necessary as it faces rising operating costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argued that its fares still offered value for money.

Stagecoach fares will rise next month

Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland said, “With operating costs continuing to rise, we will be making changes to our fares from April 2 to prioritise investment in our people, our fleet, and our customers.

“We understand the cost-of-living pressures our customers face, and we realise that fare increases are not welcome. However, we strongly believe our fares still represent good value for money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach has encountered several challenges including the pandemic, an industry-wide recruitment shortages, and rising costs. The cost-of-living crisis has also impacted businesses, and there have been significant increases to its three largest costs – wages, fuel, and engineering parts.

It said its priorities and focus will remain on securing and rebuilding networks where possible.

Announcing the price hike, the company added: “With bus passenger numbers still needing to return to the pre-pandemic level, it is vital that as a commercial bus operator, Stagecoach makes decisions that will future-proof the viability of its network for their customers and colleagues.