Fife bus shake-up: major changes to Stagecoach services across Fife announced

The changes have been announced by Stagecoach East Scotland and come into effect from Monday (August 14). The bus company has unveiled multiple changing affecting around 25 services which take in towns and villages across the Kingdom. Half a dozen services are being taken over by other companies, while Stagecoach is talking on other routes.

The shake-up affects commuters who use any of the following buses - 1, 2/2A, 3, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 7D, 8/8A, 28, 33, 37, 38, 39, 41, 84, 88, 89, 91/91A, 93/93A, 95, 99/N99, X51, X58 and X60. Commuters may face some minor changes to timetables as a result of the changes next week.

Sarah Elliott,commercial director, said: “The upcoming timetable changes affect a number of services within Fife - in some cases addressing issues of reliability or route changes where access has been problematic. We are also increasing service frequencies where we have seen greater demand. With changes to the contracts we operate on behalf of Fife Council, some customers may find their regular bus will be operated by another company so we urge customers to view the full information available on our website so they know what to expect.”

The shake-up of bus services comes into effect next week (Pic: Submitted)

Stagecoach has said it will take over the operation of 4B, 4C, 6A (previously F6), and 88 and 88A, previously operated by Bay Travel.

But it will no longer operate services 20/20A which operate in Lochgelly; the 77A, 83, 87 and 94/94A/94X.