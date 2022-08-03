Fife buses: 'Don't abuse staff' plea as more Wednesday services cancelled

The bus company has had to make daily changes to its timetables, with some services unable to run.

Stagecoach announced a fresh batch of cancellations today, from lunchtime through to early evening, along with its plea to passengers.

It tweeted: “Like many businesses, we’re currently struggling to provide the service that you deserve and expect due to staff sickness.

“It's understandable to be angry when things don't go as planned, but please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.

"They're doing their best.”

Due to staff shortages, the following buses won’t run:

The latest cancellations were announced this evening by Stagecoach

39B 12:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X24 12:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews

X59 13:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes

39B 14:06 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X54 13:30 Glenrothes to Dundee

X54 14:40 Dundee to Glenrothes

X54 15:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

X54 17:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

X59 14:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

39A 15:05 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 15:53 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A 16:08 Leslie to Glenrothes

X37 12:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X37 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 13:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

X37 14:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X24 13:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow

X59 15:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes