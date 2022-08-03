Fife buses: 'Don't abuse staff' plea as more Wednesday services cancelled

The bus company has had to make daily changes to its timetables, with some services unable to run.
Stagecoach announced a fresh batch of cancellations today, from lunchtime through to early evening, along with its plea to passengers.
It tweeted: “Like many businesses, we’re currently struggling to provide the service that you deserve and expect due to staff sickness.
“It's understandable to be angry when things don't go as planned, but please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.
"They're doing their best.”
Due to staff shortages, the following buses won’t run:
39B 12:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X24 12:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews
X59 13:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes
39B 14:06 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X54 13:30 Glenrothes to Dundee
X54 14:40 Dundee to Glenrothes
X54 15:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X54 17:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X59 14:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
39A 15:05 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 15:53 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 16:08 Leslie to Glenrothes
X37 12:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 13:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
X37 14:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X24 13:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow
X59 15:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X24 16:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes