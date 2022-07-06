Fife buses: More Wednesday cancellations confirmed

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run this afternoon, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X5917:10Glenrothesto St Andrews
X2418:05St Andrews to Glenrothes
X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie
39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes
X59 18:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
X37 17:18 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
The X55 from Dunfermline at 17:05 and the return journey from Edinburgh at 18:10 will not operate