Fife buses: More Wednesday cancellations confirmed

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this afternoon and evening.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:16 pm

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run this afternoon, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X5917:10Glenrothesto St Andrews

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

X2418:05St Andrews to Glenrothes

X37 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 17:18 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

39 16:45 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie

39d 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes

X59 18:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

X37 17:18 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

The X55 from Dunfermline at 17:05 and the return journey from Edinburgh at 18:10 will not operate

