Fife buses: Staff shortages cancel these Monday services

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this afternoon.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:30 pm

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run this afternoon, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

39A 13:53 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

11 14:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

11 15:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

12 15:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

12 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

Read More

Read More
The 2022 P1 school pictures from across Kirkcaldy district

39 14:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39 15:38 Glenrothes to Whitehill

39B 15:55 Whitehill to Glenrothes

12 departing Kirkcaldy at 15:55, 16:55, 17:55

Service 14A departing Kirkcaldy at 18:40

KirkcaldyFifeGlenrothesStagecoach