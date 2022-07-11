Fife buses: Staff shortages cancel these Monday services

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run this afternoon, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39A 13:53 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
11 14:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
11 15:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
12 15:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
12 16:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
39 14:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39 15:38 Glenrothes to Whitehill
39B 15:55 Whitehill to Glenrothes
12 departing Kirkcaldy at 15:55, 16:55, 17:55
Service 14A departing Kirkcaldy at 18:40