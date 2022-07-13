Fife buses: Staff shortages cancel Wednesday morning services

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 7:56 am

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

11A 08:24 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

44B 08:35 Glenrothes to Whitehill

X37 08:25 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar

X37 09:18 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes

X37 10:17 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

11 09:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 09:58 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy

11 10:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

Service 19A from Ballingry at 08:19, 09:19, 10:19, 11:19, 12:19 and 13:19

Service 19A from Dunfermline at 08:20, 09:20, 10:20, 11:20, 12:20 and 13:20

