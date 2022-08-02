Fife buses: Staff shortages have cancelled more Tuesday services

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages.
Due to staffing issues the following services will not operate;
19A Ballingry at 11:19
19A Dunfermline at 12:20
X37 10:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 11:20
11 11:10 Kirkcaldyto Redcraigs
11 11:28 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy
11 12:10 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
X37 11:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar 11:46
X37 11:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy 12:10
X37 12:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 13:17
X37 13:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 13:50
19A Ballingry at 13:19
19A Dunfermline at 14:20
Due to operational issues the following services will not operate:
3 Duloch at 11:25
3A Townhill at 12:00
3A Duloch at 12:34
19 Rosyth at 12:18
3A Townhill at 13:15
3 Duloch at 13:55
3 Townhill at 14:30
3A Duloch at 15:04
3A Townhill at 15:45
19 Ballingry at 13:49
19 Dunfermline at 15:18
19 Ballingry at 16:49
19B Dunfermline at 18:20
9B Ballingry at 19:47
19B Dunfermline at 21:20
19B Ballingry at 22:47