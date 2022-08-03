Fife buses: Staff shortages have cancelled these Wednesday services

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages.
19A Ballingry at 08:39
X54 09:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
19A Dunfermline at 09:40
19A Ballingry at 09:19
X59 09:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes 10:09
19A Dunfermline at 10:20
19A Ballingry at 10:39
3 Townhill at 10:45
3 Duloch at 11:25
19A Dunfermline at 11:40
3A Townhill at 12:00
3A Duloch at 12:34
3A Townhill at 13:15
3 Duloch at 13:55
19A Ballingry at 12:39
19A Ballingry at 11:19
19A Dunfermline at 12:20
19A Ballingry at 13:19
19A Dunfermline at 13:40
19A Dunfermline at 14:20
19A Ballingry at 14:39
3 Townhill at 14:30
3A Duloch at 15:04
3A Townhill at 15:45
19A Ballingry at 15:19
19A Dunfermline at 15:20
19A Ballingry at 16:39
19A Dunfermline at 16:20
3 Duloch at 16:25
3A Townhill at 17:10
3A Duloch at 17:50
3B Townhill at 18:35