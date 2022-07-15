Fife buses: These Friday morning services won’t run because of staff shortages

Stagecoach have announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39 08:33 Glenrothes to Whitehill
39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes
39A 08:23 Glenrothes to Leslie
X24 08:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes
Service 3/3A from Townhill 09:30, 10:45, 12:00 and 13:15
Service 3/3A from Dulloch @ 08:55, 10:04, 11:25, 12:34 and 13:55
X37 09:25 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar
X37 10:18 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes
X37 11:17 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
Service 19A from Dunfermline 09:40 and 11:40.
Service 19A from Ballingry - 08:39, 10:39 and 12:39.
39A 08:33 Leslie to Glenrothes
39A 08:53 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39 09:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes