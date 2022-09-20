Fife buses: These lunchtime and afternoon services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X37 11:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar
X37 12:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes
X37 13:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
39A 11:49 Glenrothes to Leslie
42 11:55 Glenrothes to Dundee Rail
39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes
31 11:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
32 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
77 13:10 Dundee Rail to Gauldry
77 13:46 Gauldry to Dundee Rail
42 14:12 Dundee Rail to Glenrothes