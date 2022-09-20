News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife buses: These lunchtime and afternoon services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:44 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X37 11:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar

Stagecoach has cancelled some services

Most Popular

X37 12:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes

X37 13:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

39A 11:49 Glenrothes to Leslie

42 11:55 Glenrothes to Dundee Rail

39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes

31 11:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

32 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

77 13:10 Dundee Rail to Gauldry

77 13:46 Gauldry to Dundee Rail

42 14:12 Dundee Rail to Glenrothes

GlenrothesFifeKirkcaldyStagecoach