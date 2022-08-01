Fife buses: These Monday evening services won’t run because of staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this evening.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:24 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:24 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages.

39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:22

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The latest cancellations were announced this evening by Stagecoach

X37 17:54 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:23

39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:44

X37 18:30 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 18:55

39D 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes 18:54

Read More

Read More
This map reveals the most notable people to come from Fife

39D 18:57 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 19:32

39D 18:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 19:29

X37 18:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:53

37 18:58 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 19:25

39D 19:32 Glenrothes to Leslie 19:47

39D 19:47 Leslie to Glenrothes 19:57

39C 19:29 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy20:07

39C 20:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 20:59

GlenrothesFifeKirkcaldyStagecoach