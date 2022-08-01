Fife buses: These Monday evening services won’t run because of staff shortages

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages.
39D 17:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:22
X37 17:54 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:23
39D 18:28 Glenrothes to Leslie 18:44
X37 18:30 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 18:55
39D 18:44 Leslie to Glenrothes 18:54
39D 18:57 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 19:32
39D 18:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 19:29
X37 18:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 18:53
37 18:58 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 19:25
39D 19:32 Glenrothes to Leslie 19:47
39D 19:47 Leslie to Glenrothes 19:57
39C 19:29 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy20:07
39C 20:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 20:59