Fife buses: These Monday lunchtime services won’t run because of staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
12:12 Dundee Rail to Glenrothes 13:38
12 12:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
12 12:53 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy
12 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
12 13:53 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy
39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes