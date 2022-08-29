News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife buses: These Monday lunchtime services won’t run because of staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:45 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

12:12 Dundee Rail to Glenrothes 13:38

More buses have been cancelled today

Most Popular

12 12:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

12 12:53 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy

12 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

12 13:53 Redcraigsto Kirkcaldy

39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

Read More

Read More
These pictures capture Kirkcaldy's half marathon which drew huge crowds
FifeKirkcaldyGlenrothesStagecoach