Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run because of staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:49 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:50 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

39A 08:53 Glenrothes to Leslie

Stagecoach have cancelled some services across Fife

39A 09:03 Leslie to Glenrothes

39A 09:23 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A 09:33 Leslie to Glenrothes

X54 09:40 Dundee to Glenrothes

11 09:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 09:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

39A 10:19 Glenrothes to Leslie

39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 10:33 Leslie to Glenrothes

