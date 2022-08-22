Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run because of staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39A 08:53 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 09:03 Leslie to Glenrothes
39A 09:23 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 09:33 Leslie to Glenrothes
X54 09:40 Dundee to Glenrothes
11 09:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11 09:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
39A 10:19 Glenrothes to Leslie
39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 10:33 Leslie to Glenrothes