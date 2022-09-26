Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
11 08:57 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy 09:21
39B 09:06 Glenrothesto Kirkcaldy
12 09:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
39A 08:35 Kirkcaldy toGlenrothes
39A 09:23 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 09:33 Leslie to Glenrothes
12 09:47 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
39A 10:00 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
12 10:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
12 10:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
12 11:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
12 11:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
32 10:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X59 10:50 Glenrothes to St Andrews
39A10:53 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A11:03 Leslie to Glenrothes
11 11:10 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11 11:28 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
X24 11:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes
14 12:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 12:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes