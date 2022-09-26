News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:03 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

11 08:57 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy 09:21

Stagecoach has confirmed cancellations due to drive shortages

39B 09:06 Glenrothesto Kirkcaldy

12 09:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

39A 08:35 Kirkcaldy toGlenrothes

39A 09:23 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A 09:33 Leslie to Glenrothes

12 09:47 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

39A 10:00 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

12 10:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

12 10:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

12 11:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

12 11:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

32 10:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X59 10:50 Glenrothes to St Andrews

39A10:53 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A11:03 Leslie to Glenrothes

11 11:10 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 11:28 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

X24 11:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes

14 12:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 12:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

KirkcaldyFifeStagecoach