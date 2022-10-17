Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39 07:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
44B 07:47 Leven to Glenrothes
2 08:25 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 09:06
99B 08:30 Dundee to St Andrews.
11 09:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 09:51
11 10:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 10:59
99B 09:02 St Andrews town.
99B 09:40 St Andrews to Dundee.
99D 10:17 Dundee to St Andrews.
99D 10.52 St Andrews town.
44B08:35 Glenrothes to Whitehill
39 08:33Glenrothes to Whitehill
39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes
X2409:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes
X5909:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes