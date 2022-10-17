News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Monday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

39 07:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

44B 07:47 Leven to Glenrothes

2 08:25 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 09:06

99B 08:30 Dundee to St Andrews.

11 09:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 09:51

11 10:10 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 10:59

99B 09:02 St Andrews town.

99B 09:40 St Andrews to Dundee.

99D 10:17 Dundee to St Andrews.

99D 10.52 St Andrews town.

44B08:35 Glenrothes to Whitehill

39 08:33Glenrothes to Whitehill

39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes

X2409:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

X5909:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

FifeKirkcaldySt AndrewsDundeeStagecoach
