Fife buses: These Saturday services won't run because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
39A 07:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
32 08:24 Glenrothes to Pitteuchar
X54 08:30 Glenrothes to Dundee
32 08:32 Pitteucharto Glenrothes
X54 08:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
39 08:50 Kirkcaldy to Newcastle
32 08:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X54 09:40 Dundee to Glenrothes
39B 09:52 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy
X54 10:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
39A 11:05 Kirkcaldy to Leslie
39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes
