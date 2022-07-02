Fife buses: These Saturday services won't run because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a more services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 7:51 am

Stagecoach announced a number of early cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

39A 07:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

32 08:24 Glenrothes to Pitteuchar

X54 08:30 Glenrothes to Dundee

32 08:32 Pitteucharto Glenrothes

X54 08:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

39 08:50 Kirkcaldy to Newcastle

32 08:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X54 09:40 Dundee to Glenrothes

39B 09:52 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy

X54 10:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

39A 11:05 Kirkcaldy to Leslie

39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes

Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

