Fife buses: These Saturday services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X5914:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X5915:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X24 14:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow
X24 17:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes
32 14:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 16:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 16:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
16:50 99 St Andrews to Dundee
17:36 99B Dundee to St Andrews
18:02 99B St Andrews to St Andrews
18:32 99B St Andrews to Dundee
19:12 99D Dundee to St Andrews
19:42 99D St Andrews to St Andrews
20:15 99D St Andrews to Dundee
20:52 99C Dundee to St Andrews
21:22 99C St Andrews to St
21:55 99C St Andrews to Dundee
22:20 99A Dundee to St Andrews
22:59 99A St Andrews to St Andrews