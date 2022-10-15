News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Saturday services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X5914:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

X5915:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

X24 14:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow

X24 17:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

32 14:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 16:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 16:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

16:50 99 St Andrews to Dundee

17:36 99B Dundee to St Andrews

18:02 99B St Andrews to St Andrews

18:32 99B St Andrews to Dundee

19:12 99D Dundee to St Andrews

19:42 99D St Andrews to St Andrews

20:15 99D St Andrews to Dundee

20:52 99C Dundee to St Andrews

21:22 99C St Andrews to St

21:55 99C St Andrews to Dundee

22:20 99A Dundee to St Andrews

22:59 99A St Andrews to St Andrews

