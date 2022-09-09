News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These services won’t run on Friday morning due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:40 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X54 07:30 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

Stagecoach has cancelled some services

X54 09:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

39B 08:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 10:19 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A 10:33 Leslie to Glenrothes

X59 08:35 Edinburgh to Halbeath

X59 09:25 Halbeath to Glenrothes

