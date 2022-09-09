Fife buses: These services won’t run on Friday morning due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this morning.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X54 07:30 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X54 09:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
39B 08:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 10:19 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 10:33 Leslie to Glenrothes
X59 08:35 Edinburgh to Halbeath
X59 09:25 Halbeath to Glenrothes