Fife buses: These services won’t run this evening because of staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this evening.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X24 18:25 Glenrothes to St Andrews
39D 18:57 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39D 19:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39D 20:32 Glenrothes to Leslie
39D 20:47 Leslie to Glenrothes
X59A 19:35 St Andrews to Glenrothes
X59A 20:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X59A 21:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
32A 18:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14A 19:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
11 20:15 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
12 20:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32A 21:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes