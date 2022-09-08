News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These services won’t run this evening because of staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled this evening.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:20 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X24 18:25 Glenrothes to St Andrews

39D 18:57 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39D 19:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39D 20:32 Glenrothes to Leslie

39D 20:47 Leslie to Glenrothes

X59A 19:35 St Andrews to Glenrothes

X59A 20:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

X59A 21:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

32A 18:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14A 19:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

11 20:15 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

12 20:55 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32A 21:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

