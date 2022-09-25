News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Sunday services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:07 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X24 12:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow 14:41

Stagecoach has confirmed cancellations due to drive shortages

X54 12:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 13:58

X54 14:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 15:24

X24 08:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow 10:41

X24 11:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes 13:15

X59 14:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 15:28

X59 15:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 16:46

X24 15:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes 17:15

X59 18:50 Glenrothes to St. Andrews 19:35

X24 20:05 St. Andrews to Glenrothes 20:49

