Fife buses: These Sunday services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X24 12:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow 14:41
X54 12:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 13:58
X54 14:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 15:24
X24 08:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow 10:41
X24 11:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes 13:15
X59 14:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 15:28
X59 15:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 16:46
X24 15:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes 17:15
X59 18:50 Glenrothes to St. Andrews 19:35
X24 20:05 St. Andrews to Glenrothes 20:49