Fife buses: These Thursday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
43 08:36Glenrothes to Fife College
Most Popular
X5409:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
09:10 99C St Andrews to Dundee
09:47 99A Dundee to St Andrews
10:22 99A Around St Andrews
11:00 99A St Andrews to Dundee
11:37 99 Dundee to St Andrews
37 08:49Pitcairn to Glenrothes
37 09:10 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
39 09:35Glenrothes to Newcastle
39B09:52 Newcastle to Glenrothes
39B10:08 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X3708:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar
X3709:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes
X3710:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
31 12:41 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
19A Dunfermline at 11:20
19A Ballingry at 12:19
19A Dunfermline at 13:20
19A Ballingry at 14:19