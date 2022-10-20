News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Thursday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

43 08:36Glenrothes to Fife College

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

X5409:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

09:10 99C St Andrews to Dundee

09:47 99A Dundee to St Andrews

10:22 99A Around St Andrews

11:00 99A St Andrews to Dundee

11:37 99 Dundee to St Andrews

37 08:49Pitcairn to Glenrothes

37 09:10 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

39 09:35Glenrothes to Newcastle

39B09:52 Newcastle to Glenrothes

39B10:08 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X3708:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar

X3709:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes

X3710:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

31 12:41 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

19A Dunfermline at 11:20

19A Ballingry at 12:19

19A Dunfermline at 13:20

19A Ballingry at 14:19

