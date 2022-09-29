Fife buses: These Thursday services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X37 14:45 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 15:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 16:48 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 17:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
X37 15:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 16:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
39A 15:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 17:18 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39B 16:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39A 17:10 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 18:03 Glenrothes to Leslie