Fife buses: These Thursday services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:34 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X37 14:45 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 15:25 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X37 16:48 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 17:24 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

X37 15:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X37 16:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 16:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

39A 15:40 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 17:18 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39B 16:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39A 17:10 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 18:03 Glenrothes to Leslie

