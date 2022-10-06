Fife buses: These Thursday services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X2412:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews
14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 13:35Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X5913:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes
X5914:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X5915:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
32 13:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 15:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 15:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X54 13:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X54 15:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
X54 16:45 Glenrothes to Dundee
X54 17:55 Dundee to Glenrothes