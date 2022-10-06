News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Thursday services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:41 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:41 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X2412:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 13:35Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X5913:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes

X5914:15 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

X5915:35 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

32 13:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 15:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 15:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X54 13:40 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

X54 15:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

X54 16:45 Glenrothes to Dundee

X54 17:55 Dundee to Glenrothes

