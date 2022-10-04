Fife buses: These Tuesday lunchtime services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
32 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
Most Popular
X24 11:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes
39A 11:49 Glenrothes to Leslie
14 12:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 12:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes
39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 12:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 13:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
X37 14:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes