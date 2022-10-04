News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Tuesday lunchtime services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:39 am - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

32 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

Stagecoach has confirmed cancellations due to drive shortages

X24 11:55 St Andrews to Glenrothes

39A 11:49 Glenrothes to Leslie

14 12:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 12:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A 12:03 Leslie to Glenrothes

39A 12:23 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X37 12:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 13:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39B 13:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 13:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 13:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

X37 14:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

