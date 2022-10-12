Fife buses: These Wednesday evening services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled tonight.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
14A 18:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
Most Popular
14A19:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
11 20:15 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park
11 20:35 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy
X27 20:50 Glasgow to Kirkcaldy
X27 23:02 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X59A 20:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh
X59A 21:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes