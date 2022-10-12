News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Wednesday evening services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled tonight.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

14A 18:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

14A19:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

11 20:15 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park

11 20:35 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy

X27 20:50 Glasgow to Kirkcaldy

X27 23:02 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X59A 20:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh

X59A 21:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

