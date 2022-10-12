News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These Wednesday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

37 10:20 Glenrothes to Depot

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

37 10:26 Depot to Glenrothes

37 10:32 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

37 11:05 Glenrothes to Depot

37 11:11 Depot to Glenrothes

12 10:55 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park

30 10:20 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

12 11:17 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy

12 11:55 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park

12 12:17 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy

11 10:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 10:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

11 11:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 11:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

