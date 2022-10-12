Fife buses: These Wednesday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
37 10:20 Glenrothes to Depot
37 10:26 Depot to Glenrothes
37 10:32 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
37 11:05 Glenrothes to Depot
37 11:11 Depot to Glenrothes
12 10:55 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park
30 10:20 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
12 11:17 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy
12 11:55 Kirkcaldy to Retail Park
12 12:17 Retail Park to Kirkcaldy
11 10:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11 10:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
11 11:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11 11:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy