News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife buses: These Wednesday services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:08 am

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

12 10:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

Stagecoach has cancelled some services

Most Popular

12 10:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

12 11:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

39B 11:05 Glenrothes to Newcastle

39 10:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39A 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39 11:22 Newcaslte to Glenrothes

12 11:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

X54 10:30 Glenrothes to Dundee

X54 11:40 Dundee to Glenrothes

X54 10:40 Glenrothes to Halbeath

X54 11:13 Halbeath to Edinburgh

X54 12:05 Edinburgh to Halbeath

X54 12:55 Halbeath to Glenrothes

X24 13:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow

X24 16:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

Read More

Read More
New Zebra crossing and double yellow lines added to Kirkcaldy roads
GlenrothesFifeKirkcaldyNewcastleStagecoach