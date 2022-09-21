Fife buses: These Wednesday services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
12 10:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
Most Popular
12 10:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
12 11:25 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
39B 11:05 Glenrothes to Newcastle
39 10:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39A 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39 11:22 Newcaslte to Glenrothes
12 11:53 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
X54 10:30 Glenrothes to Dundee
X54 11:40 Dundee to Glenrothes
X54 10:40 Glenrothes to Halbeath
X54 11:13 Halbeath to Edinburgh
X54 12:05 Edinburgh to Halbeath
X54 12:55 Halbeath to Glenrothes
X24 13:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow
X24 16:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes