Fife buses: Tuesday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

5 Woodmill surgery at 07:25

Stagecoach has cancelled services today

5 James street at 08:02

5 James street at 08:42

5 James street at 09:22

5 James street at 10:02

5 James street at 10:42

5 James street at 11:22

11A 08:07 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11A 08:24 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

11 09:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs

11 09:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy

X37 08:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar

X37 09:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes

X37 10:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

19A Dunfermline at 08:20

19A Ballingry at 09:19

2406:35 Glenrothes to Glasgow

X2409:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

39 08:33 Glenrothes to Whitehill

39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes

