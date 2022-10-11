Fife buses: Tuesday morning services won’t run due to staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
5 Woodmill surgery at 07:25
5 James street at 08:02
5 James street at 08:42
5 James street at 09:22
5 James street at 10:02
5 James street at 10:42
5 James street at 11:22
11A 08:07 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11A 08:24 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
11 09:40 Kirkcaldy to Redcraigs
11 09:58 Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy
X37 08:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar
X37 09:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes
X37 10:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
19A Dunfermline at 08:20
19A Ballingry at 09:19
2406:35 Glenrothes to Glasgow
X2409:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes
39 08:33 Glenrothes to Whitehill
39B 08:47 Whitehill to Glenrothes