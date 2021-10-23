Fife Circle emergency incident: Dozens of ScotRail trains disrupted or cancelled after North Queensferry incident
Major disruption was caused to trains across eastern Scotland today after an emergency incident at North Queensferry in Fife.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 3:58 pm
At least 22 ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Fife, Perth and Arbroath were cancelled following the incident, understood to be a fatality, at around 2pm.
A further nine services, including between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Inverness, were disrupted, with some terminated or delayed.
ScotRail’s JourneyCheck service said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Dalmeny and Inverkeithing.
“All lines are closed.
"Disruption is expected until 5pm.”