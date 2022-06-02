Fife Circle Line: Work starts to pave way for electrification of tracks

The £55million Scottish Government investment in the line between Haymarket and Dalmeny will see the railway transformed to accommodate quieter, more environmentally friendly electric trains.

The first phase of the work between Haymarket and Dalmeny will see Network Rail pile the foundations for masts that will carry overhead wires up to the Forth Bridge.In total it will see 25 single track kilometres (STKs) of railway electrified by December 2024.

Jenny Gilruth and Laura Mayne from Network Rail announce electrification of Fife lines

Subsequent phases of work will see ‘partial’ electrification of lines in Fife.

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Scottish Government Transport Minister, said: “It’s great news that the first phase of the Fife electrification project is getting underway as this will make a significant difference to passenger and freight services in the future.”

“Delivery of the Fife electrification project will support introduction of new rolling stock through partial electrification of the route.”

Electrification masts

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway said: “The government has set an ambitious target to decarbonise our railway and projects such as the electrification of the Fife Circle – starting with the line connecting Fife to Edinburgh, will be key to delivering on that commitment.”He added: “We look forward to delivering further investment in Scotland’s Railway and significantly improving the quality of service for the communities it serves.