Train operators, who are members of the RMT trade union, will stage a day of industrial action on Saturday, October 29 as part of their on-going pay dispute.

That will hit services across the Kingdom with no trains running.

It will also impact on rugby fans travelling to Edinburgh for Scotland’s first Autumn international against Australia at Murrayfield.

Kirkcaldy train station

Scotrail has confirmed only a very small number of services will operate - none of them in Fife.

And trains on the Edinburgh-Glasgow line will only operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

It’s the second day of strike action by ScotRail general grades RMT members, following industrial action on Monday, October 10 and is a result of the trade union’s rejection of an improved pay offer made by the company.

More than 2000 ScotRail employees are members of the RMT, including conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff, engineering depot staff, train presentation, supervisors, resource co-ordinators, and CCTV operators.

Earlier this week, Network Rail members of the RMT trade union announced they will take part in 24-hour strike action on Thursday, November 3, Saturday, 5th and Monday 7th .

This is expected to have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action will involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.