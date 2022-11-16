Fife Council announces £350,000 resurfacing repairs on busy road

Work starts on November 28 and runs until December 23.

It will impact from the junction of Windmill Road to the junction at Boreland Road.

The work will cost £350,000.

The council has confirmed the date when work will start

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.