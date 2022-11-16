Fife Council announces £350,000 resurfacing repairs on busy road
Fife Council is to start work re-surfacing the A955 Normand Road in Dysart.
Work starts on November 28 and runs until December 23.
It will impact from the junction of Windmill Road to the junction at Boreland Road.
The work will cost £350,000.
Most Popular
Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.
“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”