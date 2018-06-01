Fife Council investing in St Andrews roads

Fife Council is investing £90,000 in improving St Andrews’ road network over the coming month.

Carriageway resurfacing will be carried out on City Road, Pilmuir Links and North Street, beginning on Sunday, lasting one week.

For City Road, the works are to be carried out under a road closure with a signed diversion route. The road closure is between 9pm-6am and will be removed each morning.

For Pilmuir Links and North Street, the works will be carried out using temporary traffic lights and will take place between 7-11pm.

The bus station will be closed between 9pm-6am.

Alternative arrangements will be posted in the bus station and on affected bus stops.