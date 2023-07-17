Fife Council launches survey on £5m subsidised bus routes in key towns

Fife Council is running the survey to find out what people think of the routes it helps to pay for to the tune of £5m each year - services which aren’t commercially viable for companies such as Stagecoach, but which are important to maintaining transport links in our communities.

The consultation launched on Monday (July 17) and runs until September 17 online and also in person with council staff at three key bus stations to hear people’s views next month. The feedback will then be considered when contracts for subsidised bus routes are renewed in August 2024.

The local authority subsidy covers services on routes, or at times, when it would cause a real problem for communities to be without them. These tend to be mainly evening and weekend services or daytime services serving smaller, rural communities. They include the services

Kirkcaldy Bus Station is one of three venues where the survey will be conducted (Pic: Fife Free Press)

B1, L3, M3, M6, 13, 13A, 14, 14A, 18, 18A, 32, 32A, 34/34A, 35A, 36, 37/37A, 41B, 43, 44A, 45, 49, 66/66A, and 108.