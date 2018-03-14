Fife Council re-affirms support for restoring Leven rail link

Fife Council has re-affirmed its support for the re-opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link.

At the full council meeting last week, co-leaders David Alexander and David Ross put forward a motion confirming its support for the link.

The motion followed a presentation by the Levenmouth Rail Link Campaign about the project.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “At the moment, using a bus, it can take around two hours to travel from Leven to Edinburgh, adding 4 hours on to a working or studying day. Estimated journey time by train would be around half of that.”