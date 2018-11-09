Fife Council says no money for new bus shelters

Fife Council’s transport chiefs have indicated that there is no budget for new bus shelters instead advising councillors to use their Locality Planning Budgets to support this expenditure instead.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Tim Brett said: “We recently requested a new shelter at Drumoig following planning approval for extra housing on the Drumoig site.

“As part of this we were able to secure a contribution from the developer for half the cost of a new bus shelter. Unfortunately, when I approached the transportation service to seek funding for the other half, I was advised that they do not have a budget for new bus shelters or other infrastructure. The response indicating that new bus shelters also incur a charge under non-domestic rates that Fife Council has to pay is a double-whammy. I have asked Willie Rennie MSP if he will take this as a separate issue with the appropriate Minster.”

Fellow Liberal Democrat Taybridgehead Councillor Jonny Tepp said: “It is easy to understand why people are put off using buses if they have alternative transport options. We have secured £2,500 from the developers toward the £5,000 cost. We have now been put in a position where we either have to refuse this contribution or use the budget controlled by ward councillors for supporting community projects.

“The provision of bus shelters stretches the idea of a community project in a new direction. These funds have in the past been used to support local groups and projects.”