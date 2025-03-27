Fife Council spends £16.8m on pothole repairs in last three years

Fife Council has spent more than £16.8 million on pothole repairs in the last three years, according to latest figures.

An investigation by Accident Claims Advice has revealed that the local authority has spent the highest amount on pothole repairs out of the 28 of Scotland’s 32 councils that responded to a Freedom of Information Request.

Since 2021, Fife Council has spent £16,776,445 repairing potholes – significantly more than any other local council with the second highest spending figure (£10.9m) coming from Scottish Borders Council.

The Kingdom’s authority has also forked out a further £32.4k in compensation settling pothole damage claims lodged against it over the last three years.

The findings revealed by ACA come as the number of roads being left unrepaired by UK councils has now hit record levels.

According to the latest Department for Transport data, up to 82 per cent of the miles of local roads flagged as in need of maintenance were ignored by councils last year – the highest proportion since records began in 2009.

Fife Council has had seven legal claims lodged against it regarding potholes in the last three years, according to the data obtained by FOI requests and last year the local authority paid out a record £13,031.32 settling just one pothole damage claim.

Beverly Faulkner, ACA’s public liability specialist, said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths. A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.

"The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”

Fife Council’s spending on pothole repairs in the Kingdom has increased in recent years from £4.8m spent between April 2022 and March 2023 to £6.3m the following year. The 2024/25 spending figure could only be provided up to January 2025, so the true figure looks set to be much higher.

Fife Council's roads spokesperson Cllr Altany Craik said: “There’s over 2,500km of roads in Fife which we maintain and keep in a safe condition.

“We understand and share the frustration of Fife's road users, who might be delayed by roadworks.

"We work hard all year round to improve our road network, not just by repairing defects, but with wider infrastructure projects to support the future expansion and economic growth of the area.

"Across the council our budgets continue to be challenged, and we have to allocate our resources carefully.

"Since 2022 we have added extra investment of 3.5m each year to improve our roads. For the upcoming financial year, we have added to capital and revenue an extra £4.8m to ensure that our road condition continues to be invested in and to improve."

