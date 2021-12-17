Fife crash: Two lorries collide near Amazon depot
Two lorries crash this morning on a busy road near the Fife Amazon depot.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:30 pm
The incident happened on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline shortly before 10am.
Police have confirmed that recovery is underway and there are no reports of any injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two heavy goods vehicles on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, around 9.50am on Friday, 17 December, 2021.
“There were no reports of any injuries and recovery is being arranged.”