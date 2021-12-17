Fife crash: Two lorries collide near Amazon depot

The incident happened on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline shortly before 10am.

Police have confirmed that recovery is underway and there are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two heavy goods vehicles on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, around 9.50am on Friday, 17 December, 2021.

The vehicles crashed this morning. Picture/Video: Fife Jammer Locations