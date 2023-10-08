News you can trust since 1871
Fife flooding: bus services diverted as torrential rain floods roads across Fife

Torrential rain has caused problems on roads across Fife, with many bus services diverted.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Fife across this weekend and into Monday. Environmental watchdog, SEPA, has also issued a flood warning for the Kingdom.

Downpours which started last night are forecast to last all weekend. A number of roads have been flooded and drivers urged to take care.

Stagecoach has said all X7 services have been cancelled until further notice due to severe flooding and road closures. Thee X58/X58A/X60 will also divert from/to Kirkcaldy Esplanade via Kinghorn, Burntisland and Aberdour – and no stops will be served on the diversion route. The 42A Service is diverted via the A91 to Guardbridge. – Strathkinness will be omitted at this time – while the 95 service is also being diverted because of flooding in certain areas. Diversion from Leven to St Andrews will be will divert from Crail via the B940 Secret Bunker road onto the B9131 to St Andrews. From St Andrews to Leven in diversion will be same in reverse.

The Dunhill Links Championships has been cancelled for a second day – wiping out the entire weekend of play at the Old Course in St Andrews. It aims to complete on Monday with a third and final round.

