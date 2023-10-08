Fife flooding: bus services diverted as torrential rain floods roads across Fife

Stagecoach has said all X7 services have been cancelled until further notice due to severe flooding and road closures. Thee X58/X58A/X60 will also divert from/to Kirkcaldy Esplanade via Kinghorn, Burntisland and Aberdour – and no stops will be served on the diversion route. The 42A Service is diverted via the A91 to Guardbridge. – Strathkinness will be omitted at this time – while the 95 service is also being diverted because of flooding in certain areas. Diversion from Leven to St Andrews will be will divert from Crail via the B940 Secret Bunker road onto the B9131 to St Andrews. From St Andrews to Leven in diversion will be same in reverse.