Fife flooding: torrential rain floods roads & hits sport, including Dunhill Links
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Fife across this weekend and into Monday. Environmental watchdog, SEPA, has also issued a flood warning for the Kingdom.
Downpours which started last night are forecast to last all weekend. A number of roads have been flooded and drivers urged to take care. Reports suggest the New Inn roundabout to Falkland is badly affected, while on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy - a known flooding spot - also has a tree across the carriageway.
Sport has been badly hit with pitches left waterlogged and unplayable.
The Dunhill Links Championships was delayed this morning before tournament organisers announced the scheduled day’s play at St Andrews had been abandoned. The players will return to the course from 9:00am on Sunday.
In football, Dunfermline Athletic’s game against Arbroath at East End Park has been cancelled, along with East Fife’s game against Bonnyrigg Rose at Dundas Park – but Raith Rovers top of the table clash against Dundee United goes ahead as planned at Stark’s Park with over 6000 fans expected.