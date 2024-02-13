Fife MSP’s call to permanently scrap peak fares on train services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife has written to Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, urging her to make the move before the current pilot project comes to an end. He said the Scottish Government’s decision to suspend peak fares was “absolutely correct” and called for all parties to work together and to continue it indefinitely.

His question came amid concerns that the Scottish Government may be looking to reinstate peak fares at the end of the pilot period, which has been extended until June 28. Mr Rowley said recent advertising of the scheme appears to stress the end date, encouraging rail users to get the benefit before it is too late.

Rail unions first mooted the idea of ending peak fares in a bid to encourage more people to choose travelling by rail rather than car, particularly during regular commuting hours.

A Fife MSP wants the peak fares suspension to remain permanently. (Photo by John Devlin)

Mr Rowley said: “I absolutely welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to pilot suspending peak fares and believe we need bold decisions like this if we are to encourage more people to use public transport for daily commutes. It has been well received by workers I have spoken to who have welcomed it during a time of particular financial hardship.