Fife park and ride facility faces part closure to allow work on bays to be done

Part of one of Fife’s biggest park and ride facilities is to be temporarily closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council is painting new lines in bays at Ferrytoll Park and Ride and creating new additional disabled days on Wednesday, June 25.,

Work on the 40 spaces is expected to take four days, during which that part of the Inverkeithing car park will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists have been asked to make sure that their vehicles are moved from the affected spaces - which have been clearly signposted - by 6:00pm the night before to ensure that work can start on time.

Ferrytoll Park & Ride at Inverkeithing (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council's roads spokesperson,said: "Ferrytoll Park and Ride plays a vital role in reducing traffic congestion on our roads. This work will add additional disabled parking bays and refresh the lines at part of the surface level car park.

"It's important that drivers remove their vehicles from the affected area by 6pm on Tuesday 24 June, otherwise we might have to move your vehicle to an alternative location, which could result in additional costs or a Penalty Charge Notice being issued.

"Car park usage is monitored and there should be sufficient alternative spaces, so disruption should be kept to a minimum. We'd like to thank users of the car park for their patience and co-operation."