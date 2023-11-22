Fife park & ride facility marks tenth anniversary with  party and cake

Left to right - John Mitchell (Head of Roads & Transportation Services), Councillor Altany Craik, Tony McRae (Fife Council's Service Manager for Passenger Transport), Gillian Smith (Fife Council Transportation Officer), David Frenz (Stagecoach Operations Director) and Sarah Elliott (Stagecoach Commercial Director).

Halbeath Park & Ride facility hit the landmark this week. It has over 1100 free parking spaces, and has become one of the busiest facilities for commuters travelling to Edinburgh and Glasgow. To celebrate the milestone, Stagecoach staff will be holding a birthday party in the park & ride's waiting room on Saturday (November 25) between 10:00am and 2:00pm. Cakes, goodie bags and free day travel vouchers will be handed out as a thank you to passengers and to encourage even more people to make the switch to bus travel.

The park and ride was created by Transport Scotland and Fife Council as a keyt part of the Kingdom’s transport network with a direct link to Edinburgh Airport.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s transportation spokesperson said: “In the decade since this facility opened it has become a very well-used bus interchange. In spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, user numbers are very encouraging with around 860,000 journeys made from here this year so far.

"Along with its sister site, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, it plays a vital role in reducing traffic congestion on the roads as well as delivering on our commitment to ensure Fifers have sustainable transport options.

Sarah Elliott, commercial director, Stagecoach East Scotland added: "Much like Ferrytoll Park & Ride, Halbeath has been a great success since it opened ten years ago and with 27 bus departures per hour at the site on average, it's easy to see why.

"The site is so easy to use, whether you want to park the car for free and jump on one of 13 different routes calling at the facility, or you use Halbeath as a connecting location, onto one of our regular express coaches, or to Edinburgh Airport, hassle free.

