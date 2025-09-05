Fife rail network: more trains and electrification of lines in major announcement

New, more reliable trains and the electrification of Fife railways have been announced.

The £342million initiative by the Scottish Government - which also includes the Borders - will see lines electrified and 69 new trains delivered.

Further electrification work is also underway on the £116m Leven route, which was re-opened last year bringing passenger services back to this part of Fife for the first time in over 50 years.

Fiona Hyslop, Transport Secretary, made the announcement on a visit to North Queensferry. to see work already well underway to facilitate electric trains for Fife on the Lothian side of the Forth Bridge.

Cameron Bridge Station in Leven (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It came as she also dealt with the issue of overcrowding on Fife trains after Annabelle Ewing MSP raised during Portfolio Questions at the Scottish Parliament.

The Cowdenbeath politician said: “There is no doubt that the removal of peak fares will be widely welcomed but there is more needing done to improve reliability and travelling conditions for commuters.

“What would be equally popular would be a clear plan, with a clear timetable, to ensure that my constituents are not packed in like sardines when they are travelling to and from their work and I await with anticipation the promised update.”

Ms Hyslop pledged to return to the Kingdom to see how work on the electrified lines is progressing.

She said the £342m investment demonstrated the Scottish Government’s “continuing commitment to making Scotland’s railway even greener, with greater capacity and reliability. “

She added: “Just as we are investing in our routes, so too are we committed to modernising our fleets, that is why I can also confirm that ScotRail has been authorised to initiate a procurement exercise for new battery-electric trains that will operate on the Borders Railway, Fife, and also for the replacement of some of those electric fleets currently operating in Glasgow.

“We are rightly proud of this Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to Scotland’s railway and the opportunities it can bring to communities and businesses across the nation as we continue to deliver for rail passengers.”

Katie Vollbracht, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail added: "Electrifying the Fife and Borders lines is a significant step forward in our plans for a better and decarbonised railway for Scotland.

“We are delivering around 140km of electrification in Fife and the Borders, paving the way for the introduction of battery-electric trains on these routes which will provide more capacity and reliability and cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable journeys.

“From the early planning stages through to construction, our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver this major upgrade that will bring long-term benefits for passengers and communities. We look forward to this next phase as we continue to transform rail travel on these routes for the future.”

ScotRail expects to issue a contract notice for the suburban fleets in the autumn.

David Ross, ScotRail’s chief operating officer, said: “This is fantastic news for our customers. Electrifying more of Scotland’s railway is a vital step towards delivering a more modern, sustainable network upon which people and communities can rely.

“This significant Scottish Government investment will allow us to operate greener, more reliable trains, with more seats on board and greater comfort and accessibility. Together, these improvements will make rail travel an even more attractive choice for communities right across Scotland.”