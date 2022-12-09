Although the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, the planned industrial action will have a major impact on the rail operator’s ability to provide services.

This means only a limited number of services will operate on a reduced number of routes on the days of the strike.

Network Rail RMT members are currently voting on a pay offer, which is due to close on Monday, December 12. ScotRail has said that even if the strike action is called off after the vote, it would take at least 48 hours to restore a normal service.

Rail services across the region look set to be disrupted due to industrial action by Network Rail's RMT members.

The national strike action, resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator, is due to take place on Tuesday, December 13, Wednesday, December 14, Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 17.

ScotRail has confirmed it will operate a similar service level to previous Network Rail strike dates – with services running on just 12 routes across the central belt, Fife and the Borders between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The limited timetable will also operate on the non-strike day, Thursday, December 15 as Network Rail is unable to make all infrastructure available on that day.

For local passengers, it means the only service running will be two trains an hour between Edinburgh Waverley and Cowdenbeath.

Passengers are warned the final services will depart well before 6.30pm so they should plan ahead and know when their last train will depart.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 13 and 17 December, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

“Customers should check their journey in advance to make sure your train is running.”

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or visit scotrail.co.uk for the latest information before travelling.

